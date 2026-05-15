Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
22m

In 2016, progressives were sure Hilary would win. Their evaluation was not based on research, it was based on a sense of destiny. Progressives still fail to realize that they are legends in their own minds, and nowhere else.

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ProfessorTom's avatar
ProfessorTom
26m

The freezer you’re looking for is, “Republicans have a singular talent for snatching defeat from the Jaws of victory.”

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