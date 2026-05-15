It is absolutely stunning how rapidly Democrat prospects for the mid-term elections are collapsing now.

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Take a look at the latest House rankings from the reliably Democrat-leaning Cook Report published on Tuesday:

9 moves, all of them negatively impacting Democrats. That leads to the GOP now taking a narrow lead in this ranking for the first time in the current cycle:

Now, here’s the thing about the Cook Report: It is heavily biased to the Dems. That wasn’t always the case - 15-20 years ago, the Cook Report was as balanced as anything could possibly be in U.S. politics. But since its founder, former Democrat staffer and operative Charlie Cook, began to fade off into retirement, the operation has been taken over by a younger, woker crowd, and its reputation has suffered accordingly.

That’s actually positive news for Republican candidates in this instance, because if the Cook Report is showing the GOP now with a +2 lead in its effort to hold onto its House majority in November, that means the Republican lead is likely significantly bigger than that.

Other ranking services are showing a similar dynamic at hand in the horse race:

Note that Crystal Ball is Larry Sabato’s operation. Sabato was, before Donald Trump came along, a level-headed guy who could be counted on for projections based on sterile, fact-based analysis. But that all flew out the window in 2016 when the Democrat college professor caught a case of full-on Trump Derangement Syndrome. Now, his projections carry all the weight of a fine dining review published by the McDonald’s Hamburglar because everyone knows he’s shading things in the Democrats’ favor.

I’m less familiar with Nathan Gonzales, founder and now Editor and Publisher of Inside Elections, but it is key to note he is a former writer for the hard-left Roll Call publication. So, it’s a pretty safe bet he isn’t exactly a MAGA dude.

So, what’s happening now that has caused this precipitous fall for the Dems, given that they had most “experts” projecting they’d pick up an additional 20-30 House seats as recently as February?

And remember: This shift in the race has come about since the advent of the Iran War, which all the pollsters - real and fake - have guaranteed us is extremely unpopular with likely voters and would destroy the Republican party.

There are two huge dynamics in play here:

First, there’s the mid-decade redistricting wars, which I’m proud to say were set in motion in 2025 by my home state of Texas. Again, the Democrat toadies in the legacy media have assured us that the Dems would emerge victorious in this particular battle: But has that happened? Oh, hell, no. In reality, the GOP has dominated this battle and has picked up +8 net seats across the country thus far.

That dominance in the mid-decade battle has now been augmented by the court decision in Louisiana approving the new congressional map drawn by the state legislature, and the more recent Supreme Court decision striking down the Democrat party’s long-term ability to draw maps based on race. Those decisions have already added half a dozen more safe GOP districts - some of which are not included in the projections shown above - and will add a handful more in the coming weeks.

When all is said and done, the GOP is going to have a net +15 or more safe districts in this year’s mid-terms due to the redistricting fights alone.

The second big dynamic is this: Independent voters are looking for any port in the current political storm and are increasingly docking with the Republicans.

Sure, the squishy independents who have such a hard time accepting the real nature of the Democrat party don’t like the Iran War - that’s a given. They won’t be able to make up their minds about that until sometime around 2045 or so.

But here’s the thing: The increasing insanity of the Democrat party just scares the shit out of these people, who tend to be nervous wrecks in any event. Plus, outside the Iran War, independents agree with Republicans on basically all of the 80/20 issues on which the Dems have chosen to take sides with the 20.

All of these factors have now come to a head over just the past month or so - and so we get this rapid shift in the polling data.

It doesn’t help the Dems to have crazy old James Carville out there screaming that the Dems should absolutely move to pack the Supreme Court, abolish the Electoral College, and steal four more Senate seats by making Puerto Rico and Washington, DC states whenever they regain political power at the national level. Carville also advises they just outright lie to the voters during their campaigns about these things, and then just do them once elected - a la the model set by Abigail Spanberger in Virginia.

That kind of rhetoric also scares the shit out of independent voters, who are prone to having the shit scared out of them in any event. It scares them even more when the Dems’ leading contender for the 2028 nomination - Kamala Harris - is out there parroting Carville:

You can’t make this stuff up - don’t even try.

Add in the brilliant campaigns being run in California by LA mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt and gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton as factors here. News from those campaigns flies all over social media, where more and more Americans are getting their news each day, and influences public attitudes across the country.

I also believe the Dems completely overplayed their hand in the government shutdown over DHS funding - and are continuing to do so. It’s the kind of strategic error you’d expect from a party which is completely bereft of ideas and leadership. Independent voters really, really like the government to stay open. It’s just their way.

So, am I now predicting the GOP will hold onto the House and Senate in the mid-terms? Not hardly. Remember, this is Republicans we’re talking about here, and nobody could misplay a hot hand like a pack of these people.

But this is to say that, right now, in mid-May, things are looking decidedly up. Let’s all pray they stay that way.

That is all.