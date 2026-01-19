The best analogy of the weekend on X is this one by Eric Matheny, an attorney and co-host of the podcast Bob & Eric Save America:

“The US being in NATO is like paying alimony to 31 ex-wives,” Matheny writes. He isn’t wrong. In fact, given the rapid descent of so many European governments into the pits of authoritarian Marxism, he is 100% right in that assessment.

It really is high time for the United States to reassess its membership in NATO, for which America makes up roughly 70% of all defense spending. Remember, NATO was originally formed as a defense alliance whose mission was to protect Western Europe from aggression by the Soviet Union. The group no longer serves that mission. Indeed, the mission no longer even exists.