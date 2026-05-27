You know why Ken Paxton won in such a massive landslide last night in the Texas senate runoff against a 4-term incumbent?

Because, like Donald Trump, he fights. He fights for Texas, for Texans, and for regular people of all races, religions, colors and creeds. His record as state attorney general is one of the most pugnacious records ever compiled by any Texas public official

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In that way, Paxton provided exactly the 180-degree contrast to Big John Cornyn, the guy who owns a $1,000 Stetson that he only puts on his goofy head once every 6 years to film a campaign ad. Big John can toss that hat in the trash now, because that’s exactly how much he values the thing.

I mean, Cornyn can’t even be bothered to put on a western-cut shirt for that ad. Ridiculous.

Is Paxton a perfect candidate? Hell, no. He’s a flawed human being who has been accused of all sorts of stuff that’s never been proven. Thus, he carries on a long tradition among Texas political figures that goes all the way back to Ma and Pa Ferguson. You Gen Z’s will just have to Google that reference.