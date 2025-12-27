Writing on his trusty X account on Friday, FBI Director Kash Patel announced he and the administration have finalized plans to completely vacate the J. Edgar Hoover Building situated on Pennsylvania Ave. a few blocks up from the White House in the coming months. The Hoover building - a monstrous atrocity built in the brutalist style of architecture made popular by the Stalin government in the Soviet Union - has served as the headquarters for the FBI since its opening in September of 1975.

Here is Patel’s post:

Full text:

December 26: Shutting down the Hoover Building.



After more than 20 years of failed attempts, we finalized a plan to permanently close the FBI’s Hoover headquarters and move the workforce into a safe, modern facility. Working directly with President Trump and Congress, we accomplished what no one else could.



When we arrived, taxpayers were about to be on the hook for nearly $5 billion for a new headquarters that wouldn’t open until 2035. We scrapped that plan. Instead, we selected the already-existing Reagan Building, saving billions and allowing the transition to begin immediately with required safety and infrastructure upgrades already underway. Once complete, most of the HQ FBI workforce will move in, and the rest are continuing in our ongoing push to put more manpower in the field, where they will remain.



This decision puts resources where they belong: defending the homeland, crushing violent crime, and protecting national security. It delivers better tools for today’s FBI workforce at a fraction of the cost.



The Hoover Building will be shut down permanently.