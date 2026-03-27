Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Check Valve's avatar
Check Valve
2h

Payback is a motherf er

Reply
Share
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
2h

Willful ignorance. That's the only way to explain progressives.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture