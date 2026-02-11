You just cannot make this stuff up: Less than 10 hours after announcing a shutdown of all flights into and out of El Paso International Airport that would last for 10 days, the FAA has lifted the restriction.

Share

What the actual hell is happening here?

The lifting of the flight ban came shortly after CNN aired a report claiming the shutdown related to military counter-drone operations designed to protect the air space from Mexican cartel cross-border drone incursions.

This is the entire notice posted on the FAA’s X account:

Presumably we’ll get some more details later today, but it all seems to have been much ado about very little.

That is all.