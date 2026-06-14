Today, June 14, 2026 - which is also Flag Day and the 251st birthday of the U.S. Army - is President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

Happy Birthday, Mr. President!

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I’m going to preface the rest of this piece by saying Mr. Trump is without any question at all the most impactful U.S. president in my lifetime, and in many ways, the greatest. I can say that because I’m not afflicted with a case of TDS, but many other Americans don’t enjoy that luxury. Oh, well, many Americans still refuse to give Ronald Reagan proper cred for doing away with the Soviet Union, too.

You can’t fix stupid, can you?