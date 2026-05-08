A HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUGE victory in the Commonwealth of Virginia happened Friday when the state’s Supreme Court struck down the new congressional map approved by the state legislature last month by an overwhelming 10-1 majority.

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The revised map would have turned Virginia’s current 6-5 Democrat edge in congressional seats into a 10-1 margin, a net gain of 4 seats in a state where the Dems hold maybe a 4-5% voting dominance in most elections. Make no mistake about it, this is a major blow to the Democrats’ desire of retaking a House majority in the mid-term elections.

Here’s an excerpt from a story at CBS News:

Washington — The Virginia Supreme Court on Friday tossed out a congressional redistricting referendum passed by Virginia voters last month, striking a blow to Democrats hoping to gain a more favorable map and increase their number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The decision overturns voters’ approval of a new congressional map that would have given Democrats an advantage in 10 House districts, leaving just one safe Republican seat. Although both of Virginia’s U.S. senators are Democrats, its House delegation is split with six Democratic representatives and five Republican representatives. “We hold that the legislative process employed to advance this proposal violated Article XII, Section 1 of the Constitution of Virginia,” the opinion says. “This constitutional violation incurably taints the resulting referendum vote and nullifies its legal efficacy.” Virginia Senate Republican Leader Ryan T. McDougle praised the court’s decision in Scott v. McDougle. “The Supreme Court ruling today affirms what we all know: you cannot violate the Constitution to change the Constitution,” McDougle said. “The justices of the Supreme Court of Virginia after careful and thorough review of this matter affirmed that even the General Assembly must follow the law.”

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What an amazing time to be alive.

Soooooo, so much WINNING!

That is all.