Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
4h

Thank you David for sharing this.Here in VA we are celebrating .Take back Virginia!!

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Va Gent's avatar
Va Gent
3h

As a Virginian who was going to suffer in a rural district that was going to be tied to Fairfax, I'm ECSTATIC!

And I can stop looking for homes in NC/SC now.....

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