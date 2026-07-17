President Donald Trump informed the nation last night what we’ve known here for a decade now: That, led by Barack Hussein Obama His Own Self, elements of the Deep State, in coordination with China and Venezuela, have completely corrupted America’s system of elections. Those elections are no longer free and fair - they are rigged.

Share

The Deep State elements involved in 2020 included the FBI, the CIA, much of the Department of Justice, the leaders in the Democrat party, and pretty much every mainstream propaganda outlet. That last reality explains why the speech was not carried live by ABC, NBC, CNN and MSNOW. CBS, no doubt embroiled in an internal struggle about whether to air the speech live, aired part of it and then cut away. These outlets, along with the New York Times and the Washington Post, were complicit in the efforts to rig both the 2016 and 2020 elections and remain complicit in the cover up to this day.

As an aside, a reminder that every one of those platforms had no issue whatsoever carrying Joe Biden’s Hitlerian “Red” Speech live in September, 2022: