Bessent Just Destroyed Gavin Newsom at Davos
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent just ended Gavin Newsom’s presidential campaign at the WEF conference in Davos, comparing him to “Sparkle Beach Ken…
11 hrs ago
•
David Blackmon
42
22
5
Lutnick, Bessent Provide Trump's Warm-up Act at Davos
President Donald Trump will speak to the World Economic Forum in Davos shortly after this piece is published.
12 hrs ago
•
David Blackmon
18
4
1
Tales of the Idiocracy - 1.19.2026:
In this week’s episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn…
Jan 20
•
David Blackmon
7
2
2
Tuesday's Titillating Absurdities: The Dems Expand Their New Civil War to Churches
By now you’ve all heard about the invasion into a Christian church Sunday evening executed by a pack of leftist activists, some of whom are actual…
Jan 20
•
David Blackmon
18
6
2
Afternoon Update: America's Long Pursuit of Greenland
Some more brief history on the United States’ interest in acquiring Greenland in the X post below from user Max Manners.
Jan 19
•
David Blackmon
18
4
2
Why Does America Remain in NATO?
The best analogy of the weekend on X is this one by Eric Matheny, an attorney and co-host of the podcast Bob & Eric Save America:
Jan 19
•
David Blackmon
25
9
4
Bill Maher Takes A Walk Down COVID Madness Memory Road, and it is Glorious
I am not and never have been a big fan of Bill Maher, who by and large remains a studiously ignorant meathead on most issues.
Jan 18
•
David Blackmon
27
15
4
Trump Raises the Greenland Stakes
In a Saturday morning Truth Social post, President Donald Trump upped the ante with eight European countries who’ve led the opposition to his goals of…
Jan 17
•
David Blackmon
23
19
2
WATCH/READ: Stephen Miller Explains the Importance of Greenland
Since I often feel inadequate and get too wordy when trying to explain the critical importance of the island of Greenland to US and global security, I…
Jan 17
•
David Blackmon
23
8
3
Trump Should Put The WEF On Notice: The Climate Scam Is Over
President Donald Trump has never been shy about stating his belief that the climate change narrative pushed by the globalist community for the last…
Jan 17
•
David Blackmon
19
5
2
CNN: Trump Just Cut New Home Monthly Payments By $258 In 12 Short Months
Driven by a rapidly expanding economy - the Atlanta Fed now anticipates 5.5% GDP growth during Q1 2026 - and falling interest rates, President Donald…
Jan 16
•
David Blackmon
16
5
2
Trump Gets His Nobel, and CBS's Disastrous Dokoupil Experiment
Venezuela’s rightful President, Maria Corina Machado, arrived at the White House on Thursday with her Nobel Peace Prize in hand.
Jan 16
•
David Blackmon
17
4
2
